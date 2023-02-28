Hong Kong hopes for recovery as Covid-19 recedes

HONG KONG - On Saturday evening in Tsim Sha Tsui, a harbourfront district popular with tourists for its mix of luxury boutiques and more affordable offerings, nearly one in three shops on main thoroughfare Nathan Road was shuttered.

Streets that were once thronged by tourists with trolley bags full of fresh purchases now see only a fraction of those crowds, while shopkeepers wonder when the customers will return.

Three weeks after the financial hub completely reopened its borders with mainland China on Feb 6, travellers are trickling back as the city begins to find its post-pandemic footing. Hong Kong has also announced it would be scrapping its mask mandate from March 1.

The city has had a rough few years. It used to welcome over 70 million visitors annually before Covid-19; over 90 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) is dependent on the services sector.

In the summer of 2019, demonstrations against an extradition bill escalated into large-scale, at times violent, anti-government protests that went on for months and at times crippled the city, keeping away tourists and denting business sentiment.

That year, the city saw its economy contract for the first time in a decade.

Then in the past three years, the coronavirus pandemic slowed human traffic between Hong Kong and mainland China to a trickle, forcing people on both sides – students, workers, business executives, even tourists – to find new ways to cope with the “new normal”.

Classes, business conferences, and even shopping went online; but in a city that prides itself on connectivity, its isolation amid Covid-19 took a toll.

Harsh pandemic control measures and a sweeping national security law have driven expatriates and Hong Kongers alike out of the city, with its population falling for the past three years. According to official statistics, 137,200 residents have left the city between 2020 and 2022. The number, however, does not differentiate between locals and expatriates.

Hard hit has been the retail sector, which has seen record vacancies in the past three years.

Retail sales dipped by US$13.4 billion (S$18.06 billion) in 2020, official statistics showed. That was 24.3 per cent lower compared with the year before. While the sector mounted a modest recovery of 8.1 per cent, or US$3.4 billion (S$5.6 billion) in 2021, sales continued to dip for the first 11 months of 2022.

Heavily dependent on the mainland Chinese market, which made up over 70 per cent of the city’s tourist traffic pre-pandemic, many high street shops have gone out of business, while landlords from Central to Tsuen Wan struggle to find new tenants.

“I’ve seen so many other shops around here close because the businesses can no longer afford to pay rent,” said Mr Amir Kassim, a shop assistant at an electronics stall in Chungking Mansions.

“Luckily for us, my uncle owns the unit, so we don’t have to worry about rent, and now that tourists are coming back; hopefully, things will pick up soon.”