Hong Kong holds local elections with riot police stationed near polls

HONG KONG (DPA) - Hong Kong residents will head to the polls under the watchful eye of riot police on Sunday (Nov 24) to vote in district council elections - an event widely taken as a referendum on months of protest that have roiled the former British colony since early June.

More than 1,100 candidates were due to compete for 452 seats in the city's district councils, the lowest rung of its semi-democratic government.

It remained unclear how the polls will be impacted by revelations this weekend in Australian media that covert Chinese agents have deliberately interfered in Hong Kong politics.

It is just the latest scandal in an already eventful election season, which has seen candidates on both ends of the political spectrum attacked by armed assailants.

Pro-democracy candidates have also been grilled on their views on Hong Kong independence, resulting in the disqualification of democracy activist Joshua Wong.

Protests began in Hong Kong over legislation that would have allowed residents to be extradited to mainland China, but they have since come to represent a mass movement against the local and Beijing governments and police violence.

Hundreds of thousands of people have participated in the protests, many saying they fear further influence from Beijing despite promises of semi-autonomy until 2047.

Political parties and activists have used the protests, which have drawn hundreds of thousands of people to the streets, to register new voters.