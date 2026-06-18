Hong Kong hoists highest rain signal, closes schools

This comes ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival on June 19, which gives residents a three-day weekend, when many are expected to travel.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong’s observatory raised its highest black rain signal on June 18 at 12.55pm local time, prompting schools to close and some businesses to halt, as it asked residents to take shelter and be on guard for severe flooding.

Heavy rain exceeding 70mm in an hour is likely to continue, the observatory said on its website. It is the second time the black warning signal has been hoisted in 2026; the first occurred more than a week ago on June 8. The financial hub, along with much of southern China, has been soaked for several days now due to an active south-west monsoon and a lingering trough of low pressure.

Intense gusts may continue to affect Hong Kong, with wind strength of around 80kmh recorded in the city’s south-western district of Tai O, the observatory said.

It comes ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival on June 19, which gives residents a three-day weekend, when many are expected to travel.

The authorities across the border in Shenzhen, mainland China, hoisted the red rain signal and urged residents to stay away from low-lying, waterlogged and what it called “other dangerous areas”.

There was an increased risk of mountain floods, landslides and other disasters, they said. REUTERS