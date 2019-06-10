Hong Kong groups call for a new rally on Wednesday to protest extradition Bill

HONG KONG (AFP) - Hong Kong protest groups said they would hold a new rally on Wednesday (June 12) to oppose a controversial law allowing extraditions to China, a day after record crowds took to the streets.

"On June 12, we expect that the Civil Human Rights Front will start the rally at 10am," Mr Jimmy Sham, convenor of the coalition behind Sunday's mass protest, told reporters on Monday.

He was speaking after Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam vowed to press ahead with debating the Bill in the city's Parliament on Wednesday, defying protester demands to delay or scrap it.