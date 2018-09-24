Hong Kong government bans pro-independence National Party, citing security risks

HONG KONG - The Hong Kong government has officially moved to ban the pro-independence National Party, local media reported.

In an extraordinary gazette published on Monday (Sept 24), it said the move was ordered by Secretary for Security John Lee, RTHK News reported.

The decision comes 10 days after the party submitted its case to argue why it should not be outlawed.

"In exercise of the power conferred on the Secretary for Security by Section 8(2) of the Societies Ordinance, I hereby order that the operation or continued operation of the Hong Kong National Party in Hong Kong to be prohibited," a notice under Mr Lee's name that was gazetted by the government on Monday stated, reported South China Morning Post.

The party's convenor, Mr Andy Chan, said in a WhatsApp message that he had no response for the moment, according to RTHK News.

The police had recommended in July that the party be banned under the ordinance for posing an "imminent threat to national security". It accused the organisation of making comprehensive plans and taking concrete steps to realise Hong Kong independence, the South China Morning Post reported.

Section 8 of the ordinance allows the security minister to prohibit a "society" from operating if he reasonably believes it is warranted.

The ban has been under consideration for months, with the government saying the party was a threat to national security or public safety.

Critics, however, said this would affect people's right to association, as enshrined in Article 27 of the Basic Law.