Hong Kong fire: Panel hears safety measures failed on day of deadly blaze

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Clips played at March 19’s hearing showed flames shooting up the building and scaffolding falling from the exterior after the fire broke out early in the afternoon.

HONG KONG – Almost all life-saving fire safety measures failed on the day a devastating blaze tore through a Hong Kong housing complex in 2025, killing 168 people, a public hearing was told on March 19.

The Nov 26 blaze at Wang Fuk Court, a high-rise apartment complex in the financial hub’s Tai Po district, was the world’s deadliest residential building fire since 1980.

It engulfed seven of the eight residential towers in the complex, which were undergoing renovations and covered in bamboo scaffolding, protective netting and foam boards that may have contributed to the fire’s rapid spread.

Leading counsel Victor Dawes told the independent committee conducting the hearings that the blaze had “left a scar that is hard to forget” on the city’s collective memory.

“Based on the evidence gathered, on the day of the fire almost all of the life-saving fire safety measures failed because of human factors,” Mr Dawes said on the first day of the hearings.

“This process may be very difficult and heavy... but only this way can we make Hong Kong a safer city,” he said.

Mr Dawes described the blaze as a “facade fire” and said it was the “combined result of multiple factors”.

The committee collected more than a million documents, including text and visual testimony from residents, building workers and firefighters, the hearing was told.

More than 4,600 residents lived in the Wang Fuk Court complex at the time of the fire, more than 1,700 aged 60 or older, Mr Dawes said.

‘There’s no fire alarm’

Clips played at March 19’s hearing showed flames shooting up the building and scaffolding falling from the exterior after the fire broke out early in the afternoon.

“There’s no fire alarm,” voices from one piece of footage could be heard saying.

Mr Dawes showed a clip of residents at one block attempting to use the fire hose and activate the fire alarm as the fire spread, but both were inoperable.

He also said falling bamboo had “created extreme difficulty for firefighters” and that it had blocked the main escape route for residents of one of the towers less than half an hour after the alarm was raised.

Just over 100 people also watched a livestream of the hearing in a lecture hall at a Hong Kong library arranged by the committee as a satellite location.

Those watching sat grim-faced as the committee played another clip that showed the fire engulfing one of the buildings in less than four minutes.

“The government is one of the culprits; we must identify those officials and fire them,” one middle-aged man told reporters as he entered the hearing in a city exhibition hall.

“They have not apologised at all. They must apologise.”

Former resident Seneca Lee said it was important to determine what caused the fire and find out who was responsible.

“At the very least, we need to know what caused the fire and why it spread so rapidly, becoming completely uncontrollable,” the former resident said before the hearing.

A 69-year-old man who gave only his surname Law said he had lived at Wang Fuk Court for more than three decades and could not understand why fire alarms did not go off.

“That doesn’t make any sense,” Mr Law said.

“I have a relative who passed away, so I’m feeling down.”

Government officials, former residents, the directors of construction firms and members of the Wang Fuk Court management committee are expected to appear at the hearings.

The judge-led committee will investigate whether fire safety standards were inadequate, if construction practices contributed to the fire and if there were failures by government officers or contractors.

Police are also conducting a criminal investigation and have arrested 38 people on charges including manslaughter and fraud.

Hong Kong’s anti-graft watchdog has also arrested 23 people, including consultants, contractors and members of the owners’ corporation of the complex, the Independent Commission Against Corruption said on March 18. AFP