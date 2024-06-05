Hong Kong experiences a ‘much warmer’ spring

HONG KONG - Hong Kong experienced a much warmer spring with well-above-normal temperatures in March and April, the Hong Kong Observatory said on Jun 4.

The observatory said in a statement that Hong Kong’s mean temperature of 24.5 deg C is the second highest on record for the two-month period.

The mean maximum temperature of 27 deg C, meanwhile, is the fourth highest on record for the same period.

“Attributable to the well-above-normal temperatures in March and April, spring this year from March to May was much warmer than usual,” the observatory said.

On the other hand, May 2024 was characterised by cloudier-than-usual weather with localised heavy rain over parts of the New Territories, it added.

The observatory said the mean amount of cloud during the month was 83 per cent, or 7 per cent above the normal of 76 percent.

As for monthly rainfall, while over 700mm of rainfall were recorded over parts of Sai Kung, the monthly rainfall recorded at the observatory was only 292.6mm, which is near the normal figure of 290.6mm.

The observatory said the accumulated rainfall recorded in the first five months of the year was 582.1mm, slightly below the normal figure of 590.9mm for the same period.

The monthly mean temperature of 26 deg C was also slightly below the normal figure of 26.3 deg C, it added. CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK