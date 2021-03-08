Hong Kong expands Covid-19 vaccine programme to teachers, taxi drivers

HONG KONG (REUTERS, XINHUA) - Hong Kong's top officials said on Monday (March 8) that the city's vaccination programme would be expanded to include more priority groups, including teachers and delivery workers, as fears grow over a series of adverse reactions following the vaccine roll-out.

Two people have died and several fallen seriously ill after receiving a vaccination. The government has said it is still assessing the causality between the incidents and the Sinovac vaccine and would report findings as soon as possible. Around 93,000 people have been vaccinated since the public roll-out started on Feb 26.

"These serious adverse events are of much concern to us," Professor Sophia Chan, the city's Health Secretary, told a news briefing on Monday. "We are still uncertain whether it was related to the vaccine. Once we have any information or conclusions, we would report the details to the public."

Medical experts had said that the death of a chronically ill man was not directly linked to the Covid-19 vaccine that he took two days before he died.

Professor Ivan Hung, a co-convenor of the Expert Committee on Clinical Events Assessment Following Covid-19 Immunisation, told a media briefing on March 3 that the panel unanimously agreed that the man’s death was not directly linked to the vaccine he received but most likely caused by coronary heart disease.

The 63-year-old man, who suffered from diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia and central obesity, died on Feb 28, after he was admitted to a hospital due to shortness of breath. He received the first dose of the vaccine on Feb 26.

Prof Hung said the committee will summarise the cause of the man’s death and explain the incident in detail after receiving a comprehensive autopsy report.

The expert panel is also looking into the death of a 55-year-old woman with multiple chronic illnesses who suffered a stroke three days after receiving the vaccine on March 2. She subsequently had a cardiac arrest and died on March 6.

It remained unclear if her death was related to the vaccine, and the expert panel is expected to hold a meeting on Monday to study the incident.

Meanwhile, bookings for vaccinations have dropped in recent days according to government figures that show around 4,900 people booked their Sinovac vaccine on March 5, compared with 12,300 people on March 3.

Prof Chan said people who were unsure about their own medical situation should consult a doctor before booking the vaccine.

Hong Kong is due to start administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week. Until now, Sinovac has been the only option available.

Mr Patrick Nip, the city's Secretary for the Civil Service, who was speaking at the same news conference, said seven additional preferential groups would be allowed to apply for vaccines including, those working in catering, in supermarkets and convenient stores and public transport workers such as bus drivers.

To try to assuage fears, Mr Matthew Cheung, the city's Secretary for Administration, wrote on his blog on Sunday that the government would do a "good job of vaccination monitoring and respond to social concerns to protect public health and give citizens peace of mind".