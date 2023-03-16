Hong Kong dog flies business class, and some netizens bite back

HONG KONG - Not quite a dog’s life, at least for four-year-old Fifi.

The miniature long-haired dachshund from Hong Kong has become an online sensation, after a video of the dog travelling in business class on a flight went viral, according to a report in the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

In the video, Fifi is seen snuggled under blankets on the flight from Hong Kong to Istanbul.

The dog’s owner Helen Rosalie said Fifi was “calm and collected” throughout the 11-hour journey.

Ms Rosalie, a Briton, adopted Fifi when the dog was one-year-old.

Fifi may have been comfortable and well-rested during its luxurious flight, but some netizens were not.

They took issue with Ms Rosalie’s travel arrangements and her posts about how she treats Fifi as if it were her daughter.

“It seems a bit sad that you’d prefer to spend tens of thousands on a dog and call it your daughter, when there are thousands of children in care homes that could become a real daughter,” one person wrote.

Another netizen said the video was “hard for me to see”, because the money spent on Fifi’s travel could have fed starving children and saved lives.