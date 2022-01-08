Hong Kong crypto exchange Coinsuper allegedly hit by frozen funds

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Customers of a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange say they cannot withdraw money or tokens from the bourse, and at least seven have reported the matter to police.

Dozens of clients have been unable to make withdrawals from Coinsuper since late November, based on a review of messages on the firm's official Telegram chat.

Five customers told Bloomberg News that they had filed police reports after withdrawals were apparently frozen, leaving them unable to retrieve about a combined US$55,000 (S$74,672) of tokens and cash.

The uproar around Coinsuper, backed by Pantera Capital, may fuel calls for broader regulatory oversight in Hong Kong.

The head of the city's securities watchdog in November 2020 said it would propose a licensing regime for all crypto-trading platforms, an approach rival financial hub Singapore is also pursuing.

Coinsuper executives did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.

In response to a Bloomberg inquiry about the Coinsuper complaints, a Hong Kong police spokesman said by e-mail that it was investigating one case where a person who bought cryptocurrency "via an investment company" was unable to withdraw her funds since December.

In Coinsuper's Telegram chat, the administrator stopped responding to queries about failed withdrawals in late November, then resurfaced in the past week to ask affected users to provide their e-mail addresses.

Some clients said in interviews that there was no follow-up after doing so, and the administrator did not respond to messages from Bloomberg.

Volume Slump

Mr Terry Chan, who works in the city's financial industry, started using the platform in November 2020 because it was "quite large in Hong Kong" at the time.

He tried to withdraw US$4,000 from the exchange in early December after noticing that trading there was becoming less liquid.

On Jan 5, he filed a group complaint to Hong Kong police together with two other affected Coinsuper clients.

Coinsuper's trading app remains operative, and the exchange handled around US$18.5 million of volume on Friday - down from a daily peak of US$1.3 billion in late 2019, according to crypto data firm Nomics. Binance, the biggest crypto exchange, handled about US$51 billion of transactions over the same time period, Nomics data show.