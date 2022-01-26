Hong Kong's Covid-19 isolation could last until 2024: EU Chamber of Commerce

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 could keep the Asian financial hub cut off from most of the world until 2024 and fuel a large-scale exodus of international workers and executives, according to a draft report by the European Chamber of Commerce in the city.

The most likely scenario for Hong Kong's exit from its isolation is to wait for China to finish developing a powerful messenger RNA vaccine and immunise its 1.4 billion people, the business group said in an internal document seen and verified by Bloomberg.

A reopening could then happen late next year or in early 2024, the document said according to Bloomberg's report on Wednesday (Jan 26), adding that companies should prepare for Hong Kong to remain "semi-closed" to international travel.

The report anticipates an exodus of foreigners, "probably the largest that Hong Kong has ever seen and one of the largest in absolute terms from any city in the region" in recent history.

That would make Hong Kong less diverse and less appealing to international firms, and eventually limit its potential to contribute to China's economy, the report said, adding that global companies should plan to have regional offices in other Asian cities instead of the Chinese city.

It is unclear whether the European Chamber's assessment will change in the final version of its report. The draft said the report consolidated insights from "a few sessions organised with different parties" over the past few months, without providing further details on the information used to formulate its scenarios.

A spokesman for the European Chamber declined to comment.

The warning comes as Hong Kong imposes near-lockdown conditions and bans flights from eight places, including the United States and Britain, to fight an Omicron outbreak. The city's zero-Covid-19 approach means an aggressive response to a minute number of cases by global standards, even as the rest of the world is adjusting to living with the virus amid high vaccination levels. Flight bans and mandates of up to 21 days in quarantine for travellers have stranded high-ranking financial executives outside the city and made it harder for global firms to hire top talent.