Hong Kong court says shipping firm, captain guilty over seizure of Singapore SAF Terrexes in 2016

HONG KONG - Singapore-based shipping firm APL and one of its captains were found guilty on Monday (April 29) of importing nine Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) armoured vehicles worth HK$136.6 million (S$23.7 million) into Hong Kong without a proper licence nearly three years ago, local media reported.

APL and the Chinese captain Pan Xuejun were convicted of breaching the city's Import and Export Ordinance at the District Court and face an unlimited fine, the South China Morning Post reported.

Pan, the captain of the vessel belonging to APL, which was transporting the nine Singapore-made Terrex infantry carriers back to Singapore after a military exercise in Taiwan in November 2016, could also be jailed for up to seven years.

The ship, APL Qatar, docked at Terminal 8 of Kwai Chung Container Port at 8.32am on Nov 23, 2016.

The court heard that two Customs officers on a routine check that day saw a roofless container measuring 7.7m by 2.9m by 3.9m wrapped in a thick canvas cover with a metal chain and rope.

The officers realised it was a military vehicle inside the container, and discovered five more on the same deck and another three in storage spaces below the deck.

The prosecution said Customs officials checked their database, but the shipment documentation failed to mention the containers.

APL staff were later questioned, and the firm produced a document that described the goods inside the containers as "vehicles".

The prosecution said APL and Pan did not possess the licence issued by the city's director-general of trade and industry to import "strategic commodities". This led Hong Kong officials to seize the Terrex vehicles.

Both APL and Pan pleaded not guilty during the 15-day trial, which started in October last year.