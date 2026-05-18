Hong Kong court hears closing arguments in Tiananmen activists’ trial

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HONG KONG – A Hong Kong prosecutor on May 18 accused two democracy activists on trial for organising Tiananmen crackdown vigils of trying to “incite others to commit unlawful acts”, as closing arguments in their national security case began.

Hong Kong, along with Macau, used to be the only places in China where people could publicly mourn Beijing’s deadly crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators in Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

Defendants Lee Cheuk-yan, 69, and Chow Hang-tung, 41, were leaders of a now defunct group called the Hong Kong Alliance which for decades arranged an annual candlelight vigil in the city’s Victoria Park.

But following huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019, Beijing imposed a national security law on the former British colony in 2020.

Lee and Chow were arrested in 2021, and are now standing trial for “incitement to subversion”, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.

Chow, a barrister who is representing herself, smiled at supporters waving enthusiastically in the public gallery as the hearing began, while Lee sat quietly in the dock taking notes with a ballpoint pen.

Prosecutor Ned Lai said the pair’s remarks over the years were not merely an expression of personal opinions, “but were intended to incite others to commit unlawful acts”.

He accused the defendants of “endangering national security in the name of human rights”, adding that freedom of speech and association are “not absolute rights”.

Defence lawyer Erik Shum representing Lee told the court that the Alliance’s “end one-party rule” slogan did not mean it intended to overthrow Communist Party leadership.

“It does not target the Communist Party, no matter which party is in power... it should not be a dictatorship,” Mr Shum said.

He said the prosecution provided no evidence that the Alliance had incited people to take action to topple the Communist Party using unlawful means.

Dozens of clips have been played during the trial, which began in January, showing the defendants speaking at vigils, protests and press interviews over the years.

‘An absurd trial’

The Alliance was founded in May 1989 to support the democratic movement led by students and workers in Beijing.

The group’s key tenets included “building a democratic China” and “ending one-party rule”.

Earlier in May , in a letter to a group of families of victims of the crackdown, Chow wrote: “This is an absurd trial where the plaintiff has become the defendant.”

“But the trial is, ultimately, a public process that can examine facts and record testimony and evidence,” she added.

Lee, a veteran labour activist and a witness to the 1989 crackdown, told the court in March he felt no enmity towards the Communist Party and hoped it would reform.

A third defendant in the case, 74-year-old Albert Ho, a former lawmaker, pleaded guilty in January.

Tang Ngok-kwan, a former Alliance committee member, said on May 18 he believed that the group had been acting within the law.

“Our ultimate goal is to build a democratic China,” Mr Tang said of the group. “All along, we felt that we were exercising our civil rights in a reasonable manner.”

Amnesty International spokesperson Fernando Cheung said in a statement on May 18 that “holding people criminally responsible for peaceful commemoration compounds the injustice suffered by the victims of the Tiananmen crackdown”.

The rights group urged the authorities to drop all charges and release the activists. AFP