Hong Kong condemns UK’s spying allegations against trade officer

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s leader condemned the UK’s move to charge three men with assisting an intelligence service from the city, underscoring tensions between the Asian finance hub and the British government.

“Any attempt to make unwarranted allegations against the Hong Kong government is unacceptable,” Chief Executive John Lee said at a regular press briefing on May 14.

He said he has requested details of the case from the UK consulate general and called on authorities to fairly treat a suspect who works for Hong Kong’s trade outpost in London.

His response came hours after the UK charged the trio with assisting a foreign intelligence service and foreign interference, including Chung Biu Yuen, 63, who works as an office manager at the Hong Kong Economic Trade Office in London.

The two others are Chi Leung Wai, a UK Border Force Officer, and Matthew Trickett, a private investigator.

The men were are alleged to have conducted information gathering, surveillance and acts of deception that were likely to assist a foreign intelligence service between December 2023 and May 2024.

Authorities didn’t state the name of the agency.

The National Security Department, established in 2020 at the mandate of a Beijing-imposed national security law, has an intelligence unit, but hasn’t publicised any overseas activities.

China said in a statement that it firmly rejects and strongly condemns the UK’s “fabrication of the so-called case and its unwarranted accusation” against the Hong Kong government, and has made representations to the UK on the matter.

Hong Kong said it “seriously demanded” the UK side to fairly handle the matter and acknowledged the alleged involvement of the office manager at its London outpost.

The accused appeared at a London court on May 13 and were granted bail. The next hearing is scheduled for May 24. BLOOMBERG