Hong Kong-China border reopens as city looks to rebuild economy

HONG KONG – The border between Hong Kong and China fully reopened on Monday.
It is part of the city’s campaign to rebuild its battered economy and tourism industry after years of Covid-19-induced isolation.
Daily quotas and testing requirements were dropped and all boundary checkpoints opened.
A ban on unvaccinated travellers from anywhere in the world has also been lifted.
The opening marks a step in Hong Kong’s bid to rebuild its reputation as a business hub connecting mainland China and the rest of the world.
The move comes days after the city’s Chief Executive John Lee unveiled a publicity campaign to revive the economy and welcome back visitors.
Hong Kong doubled down on some of the strictest Covid-19 restrictions in recent years even as other cities opened up, raising questions about its status as a global financial centre.
Mr Lee is working to attract new investment to the city.
He has prioritised returning Hong Kong to normal life and regaining its status as a finance hub after protests in 2019, the imposition of national security laws in 2020 and the pandemic.
That includes a bid to convince oil giant Saudi Aramco and its units to consider a secondary listing in Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday.
The city’s lengthy closure had a devastating impact on its economy and business.
But money has been flowing back into Hong Kong as investors bet on a recovery in China and the city after the nation’s pivot away from zero-Covid.
The local benchmark Hang Seng Index has surged almost 50 per cent since the end of October.
Concerns about Hong Kong’s future remain despite the revival campaign: A mass trial of prominent activists – the city’s largest national security case to date and a test of the rule of law that has underpinned Hong Kong’s success – gets under way on Monday,
At the same time, Mr Lee has dismissed calls for an independent commission to look into the city’s handling of the pandemic.
The city was forced to turn to the central government for help early in 2022 when the rapid spread of the Omicron variant caused a wave of deaths among the unvaccinated elderly.
It resulted in one of the deadliest outbreaks globally.
China reopened its border with Hong Kong in early January, in a limited manner.
The mainland is retaining a 48-hour pre-arrival polymerase chain reaction test requirement for people coming from Hong Kong or Macau if they have travelled overseas in the previous seven days.
Mainland visitors to Hong Kong in 2019 could rebound to 78 per cent of levels in 2023 with the removal of restrictions such as a daily traveller quota and mandatory Covid-19 tests, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.
The tourism rebound – along with visitors’ spending perks under the new HK$2 billion (S$338 million) tourism campaign – stands to raise the city’s 2023 retail sales by 22 per cent, consumer and technology analysts Catherine Lim and Trini Tan said. BLOOMBERG