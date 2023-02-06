Hong Kong-China border reopens as city looks to rebuild economy

HONG KONG – The border between Hong Kong and China fully reopened on Monday.

It is part of the city’s campaign to rebuild its battered economy and tourism industry after years of Covid-19-induced isolation.

Daily quotas and testing requirements were dropped and all boundary checkpoints opened.

A ban on unvaccinated travellers from anywhere in the world has also been lifted.

The opening marks a step in Hong Kong’s bid to rebuild its reputation as a business hub connecting mainland China and the rest of the world.

The move comes days after the city’s Chief Executive John Lee unveiled a publicity campaign to revive the economy and welcome back visitors.

Hong Kong doubled down on some of the strictest Covid-19 restrictions in recent years even as other cities opened up, raising questions about its status as a global financial centre.

Mr Lee is working to attract new investment to the city.

He has prioritised returning Hong Kong to normal life and regaining its status as a finance hub after protests in 2019, the imposition of national security laws in 2020 and the pandemic.

That includes a bid to convince oil giant Saudi Aramco and its units to consider a secondary listing in Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday.

The city’s lengthy closure had a devastating impact on its economy and business.

But money has been flowing back into Hong Kong as investors bet on a recovery in China and the city after the nation’s pivot away from zero-Covid.

The local benchmark Hang Seng Index has surged almost 50 per cent since the end of October.

Concerns about Hong Kong’s future remain despite the revival campaign: A mass trial of prominent activists – the city’s largest national security case to date and a test of the rule of law that has underpinned Hong Kong’s success – gets under way on Monday,