Hong Kong Chief Executive hopeful is not afraid to shoot from the hip

HONG KONG - Chief Executive hopeful Checkley Sin Kwok Lam, the first to announce his intention to run in the coming election, wears many hats - such as award-winning producer of Ip Man movies and internet celebrity - but he gained his reputation among pro-Beijing fans as a harsh critic of the government.
In fact, he has no qualms calling Hong Kong'scurrent leader Carrie Lam "tian zhen er" or "naive goose", a play on her Chinese name, or describing the government as "timid".
"I scold the government all the time. Just look at my YouTube channel. Now, if I scold them all the time and yet I get elected, then I will be a living example of how there is freedom of speech in Hong Kong, isn't it?" the 65-year-old told The Straits Times in a mix of Mandarin and Cantonese, peppered with some English.
Mr Sin has been an active political commentator since the 2019 unrest, criticising the government for not going down hard on protesters and accusing the West of hipocrisy.
The key opinion leader has some 150,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, where he announced his intention to run for the city's highest office.
But the political novice - who is also a businessman and a kungfu master - is widely viewed as an unlikely opponent in the March 27 election, where the city's 1,500-strong influential Election Committee (EC) made up of the rich and powerful will choose the candidate they want to back as the new leader.
Local media and some quarters in the political world have bluntly pointed out that they do not think much of Mr Sin. Critics say he does not have the pedigree nor the experience in governing Hong Kong - something he admits to openly.
"I'm not bothered by the rumours and slander because these people don't know me. If you don't have status and you're a nobody, why would anyone talk about you?"
The outlier will tell you that his humble background makes him more relatable, while his knowledge of how various industries work will help him come up with realistic ways to solve Hong Kong's problems, unlike the government which bungles things up even though it has good intent.
"A person who has ideas and is very grassroots is better than someone who is considered an elite but doesn't know how normal people live," he said.
"If the central government does not have a specific list of candidates, then I should be one of the potential candidates the EC should seriously consider."
Asked if he is meant to play the role of a second fiddle, Mr Sin said: "No one asked me to do so. It's either I don't run at all or if I run, I intend to win."
Raised in a housing unit the size of a parking lot - common to Hong Kong's poor - Mr Sin comes from a street hawker family of seven and had to work as a deliveryman and an odd-job labourer to put himself through night school.
He became a bank clerk and part-timed as a cabbie. "When I was a cabbie I got my details taken by a police inspector and I had to beg him to give me a chance. What made me feel very uncomfortable was that the inspector was actually my classmate."
From then on, Mr Sin doubled down on his self-studies.
"It was then I realised that actually I can achieve results when I put my mind to it," said Mr Sin, who added that his motto is to learn continuously so you can equip yourself and be successful.
Later, he earned an accountancy diploma, a law degree and a Masters in Business Administration.
Mr Sin was also the former managing director of Wing Hang Credit, ex-chairman of film-making company National Arts Holdings, and is known for producing the famous Ip Man movies. In fact, he is a protege of the son of the late Kungfu legend Ip Man.
In 2020, he published a book titled "How to save a seriously ill Hong Kong?" as a reference for the government that was a bestseller.
"After I started my YouTube channel and wrote the book, people have asked me to run for chief executive and I've publicly declined.
"Due to family issues, I'm now alone and it got me thinking about how I want to live my life. I want to contribute to society," said the father of five, who is estranged from his second wife.
Mr Sin's colourful background has provided much fodder and in recent days, his ideas on housing garnered "high praise" from developers.
As part of his election manifesto, he proposed building on Lamma Island a mega-prison to consolidate all correctional institutions, which would free up urban land plots for housing development. He suggested cemeteries in urban areas and New Territories be relocated to the islands to free up more space for development.
He is also resolved to push out a fake news law that is in line with the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.
Although he is keenly aware that without financial backers and a team of only 11, it would be "a David versus Goliath battle", Mr Sin is still hopeful.
"After I announced my intention to run on Jan 19, I received over 600 messages, of which dozens are EC members. They told me that they will support me if I run," said Mr Sin, who is not worried about not getting enough votes.
A candidate has to secure a minimum of 188 votes, with at least 15 nominations from all five sectors in the EC, to be able to run. The nomination period runs from Feb 20 to Mar 5.
Under the city's electoral system overhauled in May last year, only people ascertained by a screening panel as patriots can run in elections. This is the first chief executive race under the revamped system.