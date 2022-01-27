Hong Kong Chief Executive hopeful is not afraid to shoot from the hip

HONG KONG - Chief Executive hopeful Checkley Sin Kwok Lam, the first to announce his intention to run in the coming election, wears many hats - such as award-winning producer of Ip Man movies and internet celebrity - but he gained his reputation among pro-Beijing fans as a harsh critic of the government.

In fact, he has no qualms calling Hong Kong'scurrent leader Carrie Lam "tian zhen er" or "naive goose", a play on her Chinese name, or describing the government as "timid".

"I scold the government all the time. Just look at my YouTube channel. Now, if I scold them all the time and yet I get elected, then I will be a living example of how there is freedom of speech in Hong Kong, isn't it?" the 65-year-old told The Straits Times in a mix of Mandarin and Cantonese, peppered with some English.

Mr Sin has been an active political commentator since the 2019 unrest, criticising the government for not going down hard on protesters and accusing the West of hipocrisy.

The key opinion leader has some 150,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel, where he announced his intention to run for the city's highest office.