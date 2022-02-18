Hong Kong chief executive election to be postponed to May 8

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong will delay the chief executive’s election by more than a month, the city’s leader said, citing the need to prioritize battling the city’s worst-ever outbreak of Covid-19.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam told a news briefing on Friday (Feb 18) that she would invoke emergency powers to postpone the election to fill her own post, the second time in less than two years that local authorities have cited the virus to delay a democratic exercise.

The committee of 1,500 largely pro-Beijing electors who choose the chief executive will meet on May 8, rather than the originally planned date of March 27.

The move comes days after President Xi Jinping instructed city leaders to make fighting the pandemic their top priority and take "all necessary measures" to contain the Covid-19 surge.

The election was to be the first under a Beijing-drafted system that barred most opposition activists from participating, and restricted the vote to a committee representing 0.02 per cent of the city’s population.

The nomination window, which was previously set to open on Sunday, will now begin April 3, Mrs Lam said.

"As you all know, that this decision was made on the back of the current situation and a situation that we have not seen in the past two years," she said. "We cannot afford to be distracted and we cannot afford to make mistakes. This is in line with the important instructions of President Xi."

Mrs Lam has held off saying whether she planned to seek a second five-year term, as she coped with the outbreak. On Friday, she said that the new election date would still leave time for the next government to start work on July 1 as planned. On that day, the former British colony will mark the 25th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule.

Although Hong Kong’s leader has been selected by a committee dominated by Beijing loyalists since the 1997 handover, candidates have traditionally run public campaigns resembling democratic elections.

China pledged to work toward a system that selects the leader "by universal suffrage", but pro-democracy lawmakers blocked Beijing’s proposal in 2015 because it would require the committee to screen the candidates.

The last time Hong Kong delayed an election because of public safety was in 2020, when authorities cited the risk of outbreaks to delay a legislative election, only to subsequently arrest dozens of opposition leaders on allegations of waging a subversive plot against the government and rewrite election laws to exclude many pro-democracy activists from seeking office.