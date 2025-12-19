Hong Kong cancels fireworks over harbour after deadly tower blaze

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Thick smoke and flames rise as a major fire engulfs apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate on Nov 26.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong cancelled its annual fireworks show over Victoria Harbour, a decision that comes some three weeks after a deadly blaze in a high-rise estate .

The city would instead hold a “countdown event” in Central, the Hong Kong Tourism Board said in a statement on Dec 17 .

The board wants the event “to convey positive energy, care and blessings of peace to both locals and visitors,” it added, saying more details would be announced later.

Hong Kong was stunned by the fire in late November that killed at least 160 people.

The inferno stoked a level of public anger not seen since major street protests about six years ago, and Chief Executive John Lee said the financial hub would form an independent committee to probe the tragedy.

The city also cancelled similar fireworks displays during the pandemic years. BLOOMBERG