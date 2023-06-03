Hong Kong businesses mark Tiananmen anniversary in face of pressures

HONG KONG - Some Hong Kong shopkeepers are quietly commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen crackdown despite the spectre of a China-imposed national security law and pressure to stay silent on the episode that is censored in mainland China.

Hong Kong used to play a leading global role in commemorating the 1989 crackdown by Chinese troops in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, in what was long seen as a symbol of the city’s relative openness compared to mainland China.

Since Hong Kong’s anti-government protest movement in 2019, however, China imposed a national security law and the latitude to commemorate June 4 has shrunk.

Beijing says the law was necessary to restore stability after the demonstrations.

No public Tiananmen vigils have been held since 2020, while several sculptures on university campuses have been removed, and books on the events removed from public libraries.

The alliance that once organised the vigil has been disbanded following the arrests of several of their leaders in 2021.

This year, no local groups have applied to hold a public June 4 event, and at least four activists contacted by Reuters said they had been questioned by police about their plans.

Police said they “will make appropriate operational deployment in accordance with the threat to public safety, public order and national security”.

Hong Kong’s top security official on Monday warned people not to violate national security laws on “special occasions” when asked about the matter.

Some like Debby Chan, however, the owner of a grocery shop, said she would continue to give away “June 4“ candles to her customers despite a visit to her shop by police officers over the past week.

“The commemoration of June 4th cannot be broken. It’s a symbol of Hong Kong’s civil society,” Ms Chan told Reuters.

Mr Sum Wan-wah, the owner of a small, independent bookshop, said he still sells books such as “35th of May” by Hong Kong playwright Candace Chong, on an elderly couple contending with the killing of their son in the square.