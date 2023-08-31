Hong Kong braces as Super Typhoon Saola approaches city

HONG KONG – Hong Kong said it may shut down the city, including its US$5 trillion (S$6.74 trillion) stock market, on Friday as Super Typhoon Saola approaches after pummelling the northern Philippines.

The typhoon was about 450km east-southeast of Hong Kong at 7am local time and will be closest to the city on Friday and Saturday, the city’s observatory said on Thursday. The storm is currently packing winds of 210kmh, according to its website.

Saola has the potential to be the strongest typhoon to hit Hong Kong since Mangkhut battered the city five years ago, leaving roads blocked, buildings damaged and low-lying areas flooded.

Hong Kong will raise its second-lowest storm signal T3 by 5pm on Thursday and will consider hoisting the T8 alert on Friday, the observatory said. That signal would effectively shutter the city as offices and schools close and public transport is stopped.

The signals go up to 10, which means hurricane-force winds reaching a sustained speed of 118kmh are affecting the city. There have been 16 maximum-level storms in Hong Kong since records began in 1946.

The storm is forecast to move west-northwest at about 10kmh across the north-eastern part of the South China Sea and toward the coast of eastern Guangdong, the observatory said. There will be heavy squally showers and a storm surge to coastal low-lying areas, it said.