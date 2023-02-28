Hong Kong border town braces itself for influx of mainland traders

HONG KONG - Just one metro stop away from the Shenzhen border lies the town of Sheung Shui in Hong Kong’s New Territories.

Previously overrun by parallel traders buying medicine unavailable in mainland China or wanting to take advantage of Hong Kong’s tax-free status, human traffic in the area slowed to a trickle after China shut its borders amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Three years later, unoccupied shop spaces continue to dot streets as businesses catering to such traders, including pharmacies and grocery shops, have shut, with landlords reluctant to lease out shop spaces for a lower rent.

But residents say this has meant less chaotic public spaces and a generally more pleasant experience walking through their neighbourhood.

On a recent Friday morning, at least one in every three shops on San Hong Street was shuttered, with property listings plastered across the metal grilles.

Also known as “Parallel Goods Street”, it was where traders from mainland China would take advantage of multiple entry visas into Hong Kong, filling their luggages with all manner of goods ranging from medicine, cosmetics and even baby formula unavailable in the mainland.

The sheer number of visitors resulted in a shortage of basic necessities in many of Hong Kong’s northern districts, including Sheung Shui.

The simmering tensions between residents and such traders – some of whom had a tendency to simply pack their bags in on pavements – triggered protests in 2012 to “reclaim” Sheung Shui.

But the traders kept coming, with some 387,500 daily border crossings at Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau – from where train passengers make their way to Sheung Shui – until the Covid-19 pandemic stopped it all.

With shops shuttering and plunging rentals, some landlords decided to use the opportunity to renovate while waiting for borders to reopen.

It was at one such shop, just a block away from “Parallel Goods Street”, that Mr Dannis Yeung, 22, decided to open Let It Be cafe in August 2021.

“It’s not just a cafe but also a community art space where we showcase the culture of the northern district,” he said. “Since the rental was affordable then, I thought, why not give it a try, and showcase our neighbourhood?”

He now pays about HK$30,000 (S$5151) a month but worries that when his lease is up in June, his landlord might ask for more now that rent prices are climbing again.