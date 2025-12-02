Straitstimes.com header logo

Hong Kong bans operations of two pro-democracy groups

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Police are seen at Victoria Park in the Causeway Bay district of Hong Kong on June 3, 2023, where people traditionally gathered annually on June 4 to mourn the victims of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 which the authorities have banned and vowed to stamp out any protests on the anniversary. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)

The groups are largely active on social media, with some members reportedly based abroad.

PHOTO: AFP

Follow topic:

HONG KONG - Hong Kong banned the operations of two pro-democracy groups, the government said on Dec 2, with members and donors facing fines of up to US$128,000 (S$166,500) and imprisonment for 14 years.

The city’s security chief issued the order under Hong Kong’s home-grown national security law, known as Article 23, which was passed in 2024.

The ban directly prevents the two activist-led organisations – named Hong Kong Parliament and the Hong Kong Democratic Independence Union – from operating locally.

It is unclear what impact the ban will have, as the groups are largely active on social media, with some members reportedly based abroad.

A statement said the prohibition was necessary for safeguarding national security.

Any activists affiliated with them, or who give them money, face a maximum fine of HK$1 million (S$166,500) and imprisonment for 14 years, according to the ban published in the city’s law gazette.

Some overseas members are already on the most-wanted lists of Hong Kong police or have reward notices attached to them.

A 19-year-old woman who took part in two videos to promote the Hong Kong Parliament pleaded guilty to sedition, and in November received a one-year prison term.

Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 after the city saw huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019.

The former British colony passed an additional, home-grown security law in 2024, which strengthened penalties for sedition and created five new categories of crimes.

As of the start of November, Hong Kong has arrested 348 people for various national security crimes and convicted 172. AFP

More on this topic
Hong Kong acts to quell anger after deadly building blaze
‘Hong Kong’s spirit has been revived’: Massive Tai Po blaze triggers wave of support from community
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.