Hong Kong bans operations of two pro-democracy groups

- Hong Kong banned the operations of two pro-democracy groups, the government said on Dec 2, with members and donors facing fines of up to US$128,000 (S$166,500) and imprisonment for 14 years.

The city’s security chief issued the order under Hong Kong’s home-grown national security law, known as Article 23, which was passed in 2024.

The ban directly prevents the two activist-led organisations – named Hong Kong Parliament and the Hong Kong Democratic Independence Union – from operating locally.

It is unclear what impact the ban will have, as the groups are largely active on social media, with some members reportedly based abroad.

A statement said the prohibition was necessary for safeguarding national security.

Any activists affiliated with them, or who give them money, face a maximum fine of HK$1 million (S$166,500) and imprisonment for 14 years, according to the ban published in the city’s law gazette.

Some overseas members are already on the most-wanted lists of Hong Kong police or have reward notices attached to them.

A 19-year-old woman who took part in two videos to promote the Hong Kong Parliament pleaded guilty to sedition, and in November received a one-year prison term.

Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong in 2020 after the city saw huge and sometimes violent pro-democracy protests in 2019.

The former British colony passed an additional, home-grown security law in 2024, which strengthened penalties for sedition and created five new categories of crimes.

As of the start of November, Hong Kong has arrested 348 people for various national security crimes and convicted 172. AFP