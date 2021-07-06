Hong Kong arrests seven over alleged explosives plot

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong's national security department has arrested seven people on suspicion of planning an assault with explosives, broadcaster TVB said, citing people it did not identify.

The Hong Kong police announced plans for a news conference at 11am on Tuesday (July 6) for an arrest operation regarding suspected violations of the national security law imposed by China last year.

The briefing will include a representative from the department's explosive ordnance disposal bureau.

The development comes at a tense time in the former British colony, with a police officer stabbed last week by an attacker who later killed himself.

The city's chief executive, Mrs Carrie Lam, also told reporters at a regular news briefing on Tuesday that her office had received an envelope containing white powder.

"They have now turned from above-ground terrorist activities to underground hidden terrorist activities," Mrs Lam said.