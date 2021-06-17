Hong Kong arrests Apple Daily staff under national security law

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG, AFP, REUTERS) - Hong Kong's national security police arrested five executives of the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper for suspected breaches of the national security law, local news outlets reported Thursday (June 17), as the government escalated its campaign against well-known activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai.

Apple Daily said five of its directors, including including editor-in-chief Ryan Law, chief executive officer Cheung Kim-hung, Chief Operating Officer Chow Tat-kuen, Deputy Chief Editor Chan Puiman and Chief Executive Editor Cheung Chi-wai had all been arrested in morning raids.

The newspaper said at about 7.30am, about 100 officers arrived at the newspaper’s headquarters and cordoned off the area.

The government said in a statement that four men and one woman aged 47-63 have been arrested "for collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security."

It didn't name the people or the company.

National security police said in a statement that officers had searched a media company in Tseung Kwan O with a warrant that covers "the power of searching and seizure of journalistic materials."

The operation was ongoing and aimed to gather evidence for a case related to suspected contravention of the security law.

Apple Daily broadcast live footage of the police raid on its Facebook account. Officers could be seen cordoning off the complex and walking through the building.

The move is the latest blow to Apple Daily after authorities last month directed Lai’s shares in Next Digital, publisher of the newspaper, to be frozen.

Lai was arrested in August last year and later charged under the national security law imposed by China on its freest city. The pro-democracy activist’s assets were also frozen under the same law.

He has been in jail since December after being denied bail in a separate national security trial.

He faces three charges under the new law, including collusion with a foreign country.

The police's move is the latest effort by Hong Kong and Chinese authorities to quell any form of dissent in the city, which was rocked by sometimes violent anti-China protests in 2019.

In response to the unrest, Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong last year that bars subversion, terrorism, secession and foreign collusion.

The government has used the new powers granted under the law to detain dozens of prominent pro-democracy activists, lawyers and politicians, many of whom were denied bail and are now being held in jail before trial on subversion charges for seeking to win a local election and vote down the government’s budget.

"This fits into the pattern over the past year of the government using the national security law to target its top critics," said Mr Tom Kellogg, the executive director of the Georgetown Centre for Asian Law.

"This is a serious blow to press freedom in Hong Kong, and a direct attack on the journalistic work of Apple Daily," he continued. "Whereas prior attacks on Apple have focused on Jimmy Lai’s own advocacy, these arrests are – for the first time – focused on Apple Daily’s journalistic output."