Hong Kong Airport opens new terminal to compete against Singapore, Dubai

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

HONG KONG – Hong Kong International Airport opened its second passenger terminal on May 27, part of a US$14.5 billion (S$18.52 billion) expansion to increase capacity to 100 million passengers a year and better compete against Singapore and Dubai for travellers and cargo.

Passengers started arriving from around 5am local time for the first flight to depart the new terminal, a Hong Kong Airlines service bound for Shanghai.

The terminal will eventually be home to 15 mostly budget carriers, including AirAsia, Hainan Airlines, Cambodia Airways, IndiGo, Bangkok Airways and Cebu Pacific.

That will free up capacity at Terminal 1 for mainline carriers like Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd.

Hong Kong ranked as the world’s eighth-busiest international airport in 2025, with total capacity of 38.7 million seats, according to OAG.

That lagged behind Dubai International Airport’s 62.4 million and Singapore Changi’s 42.6 million.

With the war in Iran disrupting travel through Middle East gateways including Dubai and Doha, Asian hubs such as Hong Kong, Singapore and Seoul are looking to capitalise and win back traffic.

“Terminal 2 is really important for HKIA because it provides extra capacity for us to grow,” Mr Steven Yiu, HKIA’s executive director of airport operations, said at a briefing on May 22 before the official opening.

Airport officials showcased what they claimed is the world’s most digitally advanced terminal, ushering in a new era of air travel relying on technology and few staff.

Artificial intelligence, robotics and facial scanning features will be used to process up to 30 million passengers a year.

The terminal has 58 self check-in kiosks and 68 bag-drop facilities powered by facial recognition and AI.

There is also 108 manual check-in counters.

The airport’s expansion also includes a now-operational third runway. BLOOMBERG