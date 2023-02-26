Hong Kong airline worker shortage hits city’s push to reopen

HONG KONG - Hong Kong’s goal to reclaim its spot as Asia’s premier financial hub is being tested by a scarcity of workers in the air industry that’s vital for reestablishing the city’s international links.

The damage caused by years of closed borders is proving hard to undo. The number of workers employed at the Norman Foster-designed airport at the end of December was just 68 per cent of the pre-pandemic level, according to the most recent figures provided by the Airport Authority.

Airlines are struggling to hire staff locally, prompting carriers to put off resuming routes shuttered during the pandemic.

Qantas Airways Ltd delayed the restart of flights with Melbourne by three months to mid-June because of a labour shortage at its contractor at Hong Kong International Airport, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Manpower constraints are making it tough for local start-up Greater Bay Airlines to add flights from Hong Kong, Chief Executive Officer Stanley Hui told Bloomberg News this month. Even the city’s in-town check-in service has yet to reopen, another sign of the slow pace of recovery.

“The substantial loss of manpower is the crucial factor affecting the aviation industry,” said Mr Perry Yiu, a lawmaker representing the tourism sector. “The shortage not only includes pilots, flight attendants and engineers, but also ground staff and grassroots workers.”

Worker shortages mean the city faces a hard battle to get capacity back to pre-2020, when the airport was the world’s third-busiest in terms of international passenger volume, according to the government. As of January, air traffic movement was just 44 per cent of the level four years earlier, while passenger numbers was 32 per cent, data provided by the Civil Aviation Department show.

Compare that with London’s Heathrow, where both air traffic and passenger volumes are more than 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. In Singapore, the number for both is around 77 per cent.

“We are now lacking hands, we need to fill vacancies,” said Ms Yolanda Yu, vice-chair of the Board of Airline Representatives of Hong Kong.

Like elsewhere during the pandemic, Hong Kong air industry workers were let go as demand for flights plunged. The workforce at Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd., the city’s flagship carrier, fell about 40 per cent to some 16,000 employees in the first half of 2022 from the end of 2019, according to its latest earnings report.

Yet Hong Kong was far slower than other international travel hubs in lifting its Covid restrictions, which were among the world’s most extreme. The city only removed mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals in September, while those visiting after that still faced regular testing and bans on eating in restaurants until late last year.

The lengthier curbs meant a greater impact on the local airline industry, which also needs to compete with employers in services sectors in a tight labour market. Since August 2018, Hong Kong’s workforce has dropped about 5 per cent to 3.8 million people, according to the latest official figures.

Adding pressure is the ongoing exodus of residents. The population fell by 187,300, or 2.5 per cent, to 7.33 million from the end of 2019 through 2022. The city’s workforce is also ageing, while the birth rate in 2021 was the lowest on record going back to 1971. The economy is struggling, having shrunk in three of the past four years.