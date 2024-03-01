Hong Kong aims to boost global edge with new Budget, but faces challenge in returning to glory days

In a bold move, Hong Kong scrapped all of its decade-old property cooling measures and slashed the usually generous “sweeteners” in its latest Budget, as the city focuses on transforming its economy and reviving its global competitive edge.

Plans to deepen innovation and technology, attract tourist and investment dollars as well as prioritise spending on new sectors are, collectively, a clear pivot from previous years’ Budgets to address Hong Kong’s waning competitiveness and narrow the fiscal deficit, say analysts.