Honduras demanded $3.3b in Taiwan aid before China announcement: Source

TAIPEI - Honduras demanded US$2.5 billion (S$3.33 billion) in aid from Taiwan the day before Honduran President Xiomara Castro tweeted her government would seek to open relations with China, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Wednesday.

Honduras is one of only 14 countries to maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan and Beijing has been stepping up efforts to win over Taipei’s remaining allies.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

Ms Castro tweeted on March 14 she had instructed the country’s foreign minister to bring about the opening of official relations with China, though her government has yet to formally end ties with Taiwan.

The source familiar with the situation confirmed a report by Taiwan’s official Central News Agency that on March 13, the Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina had written to Taiwan’s foreign ministry demanding the money.

But Honduras did not wait for Taiwan’s response before Ms Castro sent her tweet, the report said.

There was no immediate response from the Honduran government.

Mr Reina said last week their decision was partly because the Central American country was “up to its neck” in financial challenges and debt – including US$600 million it owes Taiwan.

Mr Reina said Honduras had asked Taiwan to double its annual aid to US$100 million but never received an answer. Honduras also tried to renegotiate the debt, but it came to nothing, he said.

Taking lawmaker questions in Parliament earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung-kwang said the government will not “lightly give up” on trying to keep Honduras and was “still working hard”.

Since Ms Castro’s tweet, Taiwan has repeatedly said Honduras should not believe China’s “empty promises” but that Taipei will not engage in cheque book diplomacy with Beijing.

The Central News Agency report said Taiwan’s government suspected China was behind Ms Castro’s announcement.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.