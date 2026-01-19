Honda unveils new iconic ‘H’ logo to debut on next-gen EVs

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Honda said the new logo represents its company's "second founding".

TOKYO – Honda Motor has revealed its new ‘H’ logo.

The new H mark resembles two arms lifted upwards and represents the corporation’s commitment to “augment the possibilities of mobility and sincerely serve the needs of the customers of (the) Honda automobile business”, according to a news release by the firm.

The new design will have its debut on Honda’s next-generation electric vehicles (EVs), such as the Honda 0 series that comes out in 2026 . Starting in 2027, it will also be used on hybrid electric models, motorsports models and in its shops.

Honda first adopted its H mark in 1963 and since then, the design has changed a few times. The current logo has been used since 2001. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK