Hokkaido quake: Zombie apocalypse? The only people panicking in Sapporo seem to be tourists

SAPPORO, JAPAN - Three sirens blared around my hotel room with a woman calling out a warning in Japanese.

Within seconds, the entire building was shaking, swaying to and fro.

My first instinct was to wonder how I had ended up asleep on a boat. The second instinct was that Typhoon Jebi, which had battered central Japan this week, had made landfall in the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido where I'm currently on vacation.

But upon checking my phone - the source of the blaring wake-up calls at 3.08am - I realised it was an earthquake. Reports said the magnitude 6.7 quake has triggered landslides in some rural areas, causing houses to be buried.

The power did not go off immediately but several minutes later, which left me guessing as to whether this was a grid failure, or a safety measure.

Later, in the glare of the late summer sun, I would learn that despite the best efforts of generators and other auxiliary power sources, buildings all around central Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, had no electricity.

Or water. Toilets were not flushed and a long queue built up at the nearest Seicomart, the only 24-hour convenience store in the area that decided to keep its doors open, as both locals and tourists stocked up on provisions.

But there was a general air of calm as road users self-regulated in the absence of traffic lights, with the help of wardens at busier intersections.

On less busy streets, motorists stopped for one another and pedestrians. In fact, the only people panicking seemed to be tourists, who crowded around hotel receptions asking incessantly for updates and assistance.

Even before 6am, locals - men in business suits, women with full make-up on - many on bicycles, were headed to work.

This was the closest Sapporo got to a zombie apocalypse, as salarymen and office ladies methodically set out to start their day as if their beds had not become temporary hammocks just hours earlier.

The only difference might have been that they had to leave earlier, as public transport systems were shut down.

Perhaps the most pitiful lot were travellers with imminent flights out of New Chitose Airport, who would now have to find last-minute lodgings as they await rescheduled flights.

For me, there is nowhere to go except the nearby Nakajima Park. Here, it is a glorious day, with the warm sun beating down on dozens of children in the playground seemingly oblivious to any Act of God.

Maybe the inevitable thirst might spoil their mood, but right now the greatest danger they face is falling off the see-saw.