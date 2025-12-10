Hokkaido governor approves restart of Japan’s newest nuclear reactor at Tomari power plant

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The operations of the No. 3 unit at the Tomari Plant have been suspended since 2012, a year after the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

TOKYO – Hokkaido’s governor Naomichi Suzuki approved restarting Japan’s newest reactor at the Tomari nuclear power plant on Dec 10 , marking a major step for the operator towards its goal of resuming operations in early 2027.

The No. 3 unit at the Tomari plant, operated by Hokkaido Electric Power, has cleared safety screenings by the nuclear regulator. Its operations have been suspended since 2012, a year after the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

Mr Suzuki confirmed during a budget committee session of the Hokkaido assembly that he intends to approve the reactor restart, reiterating a stance he expressed in November. The unit began operating in 2009.

He had completed on-site safety verification and hearings with four local municipalities by Dec 9 , steps he had cited as conditions for making his final decision.

As the heads of the municipalities have already given their approval, Hokkaido Electric Power is constructing a breakwater 19m above sea level to meet the requirements for resumption.

Mr Suzuki said at a plenary session of the assembly in November that restarting the nuclear power plant is a “realistic choice”, as it is expected to reduce electricity costs and meet rising power demand.

In Japan, electricity demand is likely to surge as artificial intelligence data centres expand, driven by the growing power required for data processing and cooling. The concentration of centres in urban areas has also become an increasingly serious issue. KYODO NEWS