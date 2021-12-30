HK's Stand News shuts down after police raid, arrests

The last prominent anti-government and pro-democracy online media outfit in Hong Kong has closed, with six people linked to The Stand News, including pop star and activist Denise Ho, held for sedition.

Police also nabbed a former employee of Apple Daily for the same offence in a day of raids yesterday.

The seven people are accused of conspiracy to publish seditious publications under the city's colonial-era Crimes Ordinance, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a HK$5,000 (S$870) fine.

The six linked to The Stand News - three men and three women aged 34 to 73 - are current and former directors, as well as senior staff of the media outfit.

They include acting editor-in-chief Patrick Lam Shiu Tung and former chief editor Chung Pui Kuen, who stepped down last month.

The other four - Ms Denise Ho, former lawmaker Margaret Ng Ngoi Yee, Mr Chow Tat Chi and Ms Christine Fang Meng Sang were former board members who stepped down in November.

Mr Chung's wife Chan Pui Man, a former associate publisher of the now-defunct tabloid Apple Daily, was also arrested. She allegedly played a role in the publishing of seditious content on Stand News.

At a police briefing, senior superintendent of the national security department Steve Li Kwai Wah said Stand News published seditious articles from July last year to this November, which incited hatred of the government.

There were articles that "brazenly" talked about how a group was trying to persuade foreign governments to sanction Hong Kong and mainland officials.

In another article, an interviewee was quoted as saying "only when having two countries, you can have two systems". This reeks of Hong Kong independence, said Mr Li, adding that reports also said that in the 2019 unrest, protesters "disappeared" or were sexually assaulted, which were false.

Mr Li also said the police seized HK$61 million worth of Stand News assets.

Hours after the raid, the digital news outfit announced its closure on Facebook, adding that Mr Lam has resigned, all staff contracts ended, and content on its website and social media will be removed.

Chief Secretary for Administration John Lee said: "Anybody who attempts to make use of media work as a tool to pursue political purpose or other interests contravenes the law, particularly offences that endanger national security. They are the evil elements that damage press freedom."

Professional media workers should recognise that these are the bad apples in the industry "and stand far from them", he added.

When asked about this, Mr Li said: "We are not targeting the reporter. We are not targeting the media. We are just targeting the national security law offences."

Separately, The Stand News' deputy assignment editor Ronson Chan, who is also chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA), was hauled in to help with investigations, though he was not arrested.

The HKJA expressed deep concern that "the police have repeatedly arrested senior members of the media and searched the offices of news organisations containing large quantities of journalistic materials within a year".

It urged the government to protect press freedom in accordance with the Basic Law, Hong Kong's mini Constitution.

Sedition is not an offence under the city's national security law introduced by Beijing in June 2020.

But recent court judgments have given the authorities room to use powers conferred by the new legislation to deploy previously sparsely used colonial-era laws, including the Crime Ordinance which covers sedition.