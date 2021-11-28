HK's new museum a timely space for reflection

It might have been decades in the making, but M+, Hong Kong's spanking new contemporary art museum that stands prominently on the Victoria Harbour waterfront with its striking blue, red, green billboard-like exterior, has come at an interesting time.

Designed by renowned Swiss architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron in partnership with TFP Farrells and Arup, the inverted T-shaped building is Hong Kong's biggest cultural project with a price tag of HK$7 billion (S$1.2 billion), which excludes the HK$1.7 billion to amass one of the most comprehensive collections of contemporary Chinese art.