HK's first 'patriots-only' election kicks off

HONG KONG • Fewer than 5,000 Hong Kong people from mostly pro-establishment circles began voting yesterday for candidates to an election committee, vetted as loyal to Beijing, which will pick the city's next China-backed leader and some of its legislature.

Pro-democracy candidates are nearly absent from Hong Kong's first election since Beijing overhauled the city's electoral system to ensure that "only patriots" rule China's freest city.

"The whole objective of improving the electoral system is to ensure patriots administer Hong Kong," Chief Executive Carrie Lam said yesterday.

"I doubt very much that another government or country will allow the public election to their local legislature of people whose mission is to undermine the national interest or national security."

The election committee will select 40 seats in the revamped Legislative Council in December, and choose a chief executive in March.

Police have ramped up security across the city, with local media reporting that 6,000 officers are expected to be deployed to ensure a smooth vote, in which about 4,900 people are expected to cast ballots.

Changes to the political system are the latest in a string of moves - including a national security law that punishes subversion, secession, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces - as Beijing tightens its grip on the global financial hub.

Many prominent democratic activists and politicians are now in jail or have fled abroad.

China's Parliament in May changed Hong Kong's electoral system, reducing democratic representation in institutions and introducing the vetting mechanism for election candidates and winners. This all but removed any influence the opposition was able to exert.

The changes also dramatically reduced the influence of the city's powerful tycoons, although groups close to their business interests retain a presence in the 1,500-strong committee that selects Hong Kong's chief executive.

Democracy campaigners and Western countries say the political overhaul moves the city in the opposite direction.

Committee membership for 117 community-level district councillors, dominated by democrats, was scrapped, while more than 500 seats designated for Chinese business, political and grassroots groups were added.

The new electoral list includes community-level organisations such as Modern Mummy Group and Chinese Arts Papercutting Association, Cable TV reported.

Representation from professional sub-sectors that traditionally had a bigger pro-democracy presence was diluted by the addition of ex officio members, reducing the number of elected seats.

About 70 per cent of the nominees did not feature in the last two polls for the committee, which will expand by 300 members to 1,500, calculations based on the election committee website showed.

Many prominent tycoons, including Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing, will not be on the election committee for the first time, as Beijing seeks to rebalance power from big conglomerates to small businesses.

Three property moguls - Mr Li, 93, of CK Asset Holdings, Mr Lee Shau-kee, also 93, of Henderson Land, and Mr Henry Cheng, 74, of New World Development - withdrew from the race, although their sons will retain their seats.

REUTERS