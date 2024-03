Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan has reiterated that the “one country, two systems” framework is the city’s core competitive advantage, key to its success as a “super connector” between China and the rest of the world.

“Hong Kong is the only city in the world where China advantages and international advantages converge,” Mr Chan said on March 26 at the inaugural Milken Institute Global Investors’ Symposium held in Tsim Sha Tsui.