HK socialite’s headless body found: 6 other gruesome murders that shocked the city

Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi’s headless body was found in a village house at Tai Po, a suburb in the city. Parts of the 28-year-old’s dismembered body were cooked, with some kept in the refrigerator, according to local media reports.

Here are six other gruesome murders that made headlines in Hong Kong over the decades.

1. The jars murderer or the butcher (1982)

In the 1980s, taxi driver Lam Kor-wan picked up four women aged between 17 and 31 and strangled them. He then took the bodies to his flat, where he mutilated them with an electric saw. Lam later stored their sexual organs in jars with formaldehyde, a substance found in embalming fluids, earning him the moniker, “the jars murderer” or “the butcher”.

Lam, 27, also reportedly took pictures and videos of his victims. He was arrested in 1982, after a photo technician realised that a severed breast was among the images Lam sent to be developed. He was given a life sentence.

2. Braemar Hill murders (1985)

Two British teens Kenneth McBride, 17, and Nicola Myers, 18, were murdered by five gangsters at Braemar Hill, an upscale hillside residential district east of Midlevels. The five men, aged between 16 and 25 at that time, initially attempted to rob the pair. However, they raped Ms Myers and killed both teens, after they found out that the victims had only HK$1 (S$0.17).

The men smashed Ms Myers’ jaw and inflicted about 500 cuts on her body. Mr McBride suffered more than 100 injuries and was strangled later on.

The five men were: casual worker Pang Shun-yee, 24, security guard Tam Sze-foon, 20, Mr Cheung Yau-hang, 17, and Mr Chiu Wai-man, 25, both waiters, and Won Sam-lung, a 16-year-old cook.

Wong, confessed and was detained “at her majesty’s pleasure” without standing trial, reported South China Morning Post. This means that he was put in prison and kept there until it was deemed safe to release him. Wong had reportedly walked out of prison in 2004.

The other four men stood trial and were found guilty of murder. Pang, Tam and Chiu were sentenced to death, but their sentence was later reduced to life imprison­ment. Cheung was also detained at her majesty’s pleasure, but freed in 2007.

3. Hello Kitty murder (1999)