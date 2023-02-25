HK socialite’s headless body found: 6 other gruesome murders that shocked the city

Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi’s headless body was found in a village house at Tai Po, a suburb in the city. Parts of the 28-year-old’s dismembered body were cooked, with some kept in the refrigerator, according to local media reports.
Here are six other gruesome murders that made headlines in Hong Kong over the decades.
1. The jars murderer or the butcher (1982)
In the 1980s, taxi driver Lam Kor-wan picked up four women aged between 17 and 31 and strangled them. He then took the bodies to his flat, where he mutilated them with an electric saw. Lam later stored their sexual organs in jars with formaldehyde, a substance found in embalming fluids, earning him the moniker, “the jars murderer” or “the butcher”.
Lam, 27, also reportedly took pictures and videos of his victims. He was arrested in 1982, after a photo technician realised that a severed breast was among the images Lam sent to be developed. He was given a life sentence.
2. Braemar Hill murders (1985)
Two British teens Kenneth McBride, 17, and Nicola Myers, 18, were murdered by five gangsters at Braemar Hill, an upscale hillside residential district east of Midlevels. The five men, aged between 16 and 25 at that time, initially attempted to rob the pair. However, they raped Ms Myers and killed both teens, after they found out that the victims had only HK$1 (S$0.17).
The men smashed Ms Myers’ jaw and inflicted about 500 cuts on her body. Mr McBride suffered more than 100 injuries and was strangled later on.
The five men were: casual worker Pang Shun-yee, 24, security guard Tam Sze-foon, 20, Mr Cheung Yau-hang, 17, and Mr Chiu Wai-man, 25, both waiters, and Won Sam-lung, a 16-year-old cook.
Wong, confessed and was detained “at her majesty’s pleasure” without standing trial, reported South China Morning Post. This means that he was put in prison and kept there until it was deemed safe to release him. Wong had reportedly walked out of prison in 2004.
The other four men stood trial and were found guilty of murder. Pang, Tam and Chiu were sentenced to death, but their sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment. Cheung was also detained at her majesty’s pleasure, but freed in 2007.
3. Hello Kitty murder (1999)
Three Hong Kong men kidnapped nightclub hostess Fan Man-yee, reportedly over a debt dispute. They tortured her in a flat in Tsim Sha Tsui for a month by beating her with steel bars and pouring hot plastic on her limbs. The 23-year-old later died.
The men disposed her body by dismembering it and boiling the pieces. Her skull was stuffed inside a giant Hello Kitty doll, which became the name of the case. Local police found a bag of Ms Fan’s decomposed organs on the building canopy while investigating an unrelated case. The rest of her body was not found.
In 2000, the three men - Chan Man-lok, 34, Leung Shing-cho, 27, and Leung Wai-lun,21, were found guilty of manslaughter and unlawful imprisonment by a jury. They were sentenced to life in jail. However, Leung Shing-cho successfully appealed his conviction, and was later sentenced to 18 years in jail following a re-trial. He was released from prison in 2011.
4. Killing the parents (2013)
Pianist Henry Chau Hoi-Leung, invited his parents to his flat for a meal. Little did Mr Chau Wing-ki, 65, and Ms Siu Yuet-yee, 63, knew that they would be murdered.
Henry’s friend, Tse Chun-kei, also helped to dismember the couple’s bodies. The two men then chopped the bodies up, salting them and cooking them. They attempted to make the flesh look like barbecue pork and refrigerated the remains in lunch boxes. Henry later confessed his crime in a WhatsApp group.
SCMP reported that Henry prepared the murders six months in advance. The report said Henry claimed that he hated his parents and found that his failure in life and in love were all due to them.
Henry hated his father because he refused to turn down the television volume when he was trying to study during his schooling days.
He was angry with his mother for humiliating him in front of the girl he loved on his 24th birthday. Henry also blamed his mother for forcing him to learn piano and showing him a sad face when he failed to make any contribution to the family.
Henry told psychiatrists that he wanted to achieve something important before he was 30. He then planned to commit suicide as he felt he would fail to do so. Henry also alleged that after telling Tse’s his plan in September 2012, Tse inspired him to think of killing people instead.
In 2015, Henry was found guilty of two counts of murder over his parents’ deaths. He was 31.
Tse was acquitted of the murder charges, though he had admitted that he had unlawfully dealt with the couple’s bodies. The judge sentenced him to one year jail term, as Tse’s role was comparatively a minor one. But Tse was released from prison in 2015 as he had already served two years in remand.
5. Yoga ball murders (2015)
A Malaysian doctor living in Hong Kong killed his wife, Ms Wong Siew Fing, 47, and daughter, Ms Lily Khaw Li Ling, 16, with a yoga ball filled with carbon monoxide in their car. The pair were found dead on a roadside in a yellow Mini Cooper driven by Ms Wong.
Prosecutors then charged that the inflatable yoga ball was placed by Khaw Kim Sun in the car’s boot. Khaw’s colleagues saw him filling two yoga balls with carbon monoxide. Khaw told his colleagues that he planned to use the gas on rabbits in an experiment. However, he later told police that it was meant to get rid of rats at home. Khaw said he put the two balls in the car and deflated one of them the next day as it was leaking. At that time, prosecutors alleged that Khaw was having an affair with a student and Ms Wong refused to divorce him.
Khaw was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2015. In 2022, Khaw, who was 57, appealed against his sentence but was rejected by the Court of Appeal.
6. University professor murdered wife (2018)
A well-liked professor who was trapped in a marriage that soured, murdered his wife and stuffed her body into a suitcase. For doing so, former Hong Kong University professor Cheung Kie Chung, 56, was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2020. Cheung had admitted to killing Madam Tina Chan, 53, in 2018 at their residence at the university’s Wei Lun Hall, where he was warden.
Cheung strangled his wife with a cable wire while they were in bed at night. They had reportedly argued, with Madam Chan berating Cheung for not sticking up for her during a disagreement with their daughter.
He then hid the body in a green suitcase and left it on the balcony.
As the body would soon start to smell, Cheung bought six wood planks and created a “coffin” to hide the body. He later moved the “coffin” to his university office.
Chueng made a report that his wife was missing. However, the police became suspicious after they found CCTV footage of Cheung transporting a large wooden box from the dormitory to his office in the university. This was two days after Cheung filed the report.
Officers later raided his office and found the bloody and foul-smelling suitcase in the wooden box.