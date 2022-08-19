HK sets up task force on 'boiler room' scams

HONG KONG • Hong Kong law enforcement yesterday announced a task force to track down and help trafficked residents ensnared by so-called "boiler room" scams in South-east Asia that have become a growing scourge.

In recent months, victims have reported being lured to countries such as Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand and Laos on false promises of romance or high-paying jobs, and then held against their will and forced to work, sometimes for months.

These operations have received ongoing news coverage around Asia, but it caused fresh outrage in Hong Kong and Taiwan recently after the press published graphic photos and videos of victims being threatened and abused.

Hong Kong has received requests for help from 20 people, with eight of them unaccounted for in Myanmar and the other 12 confirmed safe, Under Secretary for Security Michael Cheuk said yesterday.

"Our top priority at the moment is trying to secure their safe return," Mr Cheuk said, adding that the city will work with Chinese embassies and local law enforcement.

"Boiler room scam operations really took off in border areas and special economic zones in Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos during the pandemic," Mr Jeremy Douglas, Regional Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime for South-east Asia, told Agence France-Presse.

"And in quite a few, they're using trafficked labour to work the scams. It's a nightmare for law enforcement and human rights."

On Thursday, Macau police said that five residents were found involved in scam operations that promised jobs in casinos in Laos and Cambodia.

One man had safely left Laos while three women were successfully persuaded to cancel their trips to South-east Asia this morning, Macau police said.

Earlier this week, Taiwan brought nine people back from Bangkok after the Thai authorities suspected them of being trafficking victims.

