Hong Kong sees subtle shifts in reporting environment, faces fresh scrutiny over media freedoms

HONG KONG – As Hong Kong faces fresh scrutiny of its media freedoms with a second security law in force, the head of a leading local press group says the city’s environment has been changing that could make it difficult to report the news objectively and critically.

“After Article 23, the change to the state of press freedom in Hong Kong is big, even if not immediately obvious. The atmosphere for news reporting is changing,” Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA) chairman Ronson Chan told The Straits Times, referring to the city’s domestic security law that took effect on March 23.

“We want to continue our duties in reporting the news objectively and critically for the Hong Kong community. We want to be brave. But courage comes with a price, and the question is whether we can afford to pay this price,” Mr Chan said.

Trying to report some sensitive aspects of news events, for example concerning the government’s security-related actions, “could now entail a bigger risk of crossing the authorities’ red lines into a national security offence”, he said.

Mr Chan’s comments come a week after a representative of an international non-governmental organisation (NGO) advocating for press freedom was deported upon arrival in Hong Kong.

Reporters Without Borders advocacy officer Aleksandra Bielakowska was on April 10 detained, searched and questioned for six hours at the Hong Kong airport and subsequently deported. The authorities did not make clear the reasons for her deportation.

She had been slated to meet journalists in the city and attend hearings of the high-profile national security trial of long-time opposition supporter and media tycoon Jimmy Lai.

Foreign governments and monitoring groups both local and abroad have warned that the Article 23 national security law that was passed by the city’s legislature on March 19 would further curtail media freedoms in the city.

It complements the one imposed by Beijing on Hong Kong in June 2020 under which Lai is being tried.

The second law – required under Article 23 of the Basic Law, Hong Kong’s mini-Constitution – punishes offences such as treason, theft of state secrets and external interference with sentences spanning several years in jail to life imprisonment.

HKJA, which has been vocal in advocating for press freedom in Hong Kong, has in recent months raised issues with the new law as well as other developments restricting reporters’ operations.

The association has flagged concerns that the law’s definitions of “state secrets” and “foreign forces” are too broad and vague. This makes it hard for journalists to judge what constitutes a national security threat and could deter the press from reporting on matters of public interest, it said.

Now that the law has been enacted, “some media workers will be more inclined to want to carry purely positive Hong Kong reports, becoming much more cautious of any report critical of any government policy, sometimes to the point of self-censorship”, Mr Chan said.

A HKJA survey found that 90 per cent of the 105 journalists who responded believed that Article 23 would have a significant negative impact on media freedom in Hong Kong.