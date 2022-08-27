HK renews some curbs as Covid-19 outbreak gains pace

HONG KONG • Hong Kong imposed a select set of measures to try to protect its most vulnerable from a surging Covid-19 outbreak that is putting the city's healthcare system under pressure.

The Asian financial hub will expand testing across the city, while holding off on full-scale closures and tighter mitigation measures that mainland China uses to get outbreaks under control.

Xianghe, a county neighbouring Beijing, was locked down yesterday after finding one preliminary positive case, the second time this week an area close to China's capital has used the measure, in a reflection of mounting efforts to curb transmission.

In Hong Kong, those who test positive will be sent to isolation facilities with their families if any of them are at high risk and their living conditions do not provide adequate space, said Secretary for Health Lo Chung-mau at a briefing.

Covid-19 patients aged 70 and older who are not vaccinated will be sent to specialised venues that can cater to their needs, he said.

"Anyone who says that we can easily live with the virus now as other countries - I will say that I cannot agree with that," Professor Lo said. "As a responsible government, we have to protect the health of our people."

The recent move to halve the amount of time that travellers from abroad must spend in hotel quarantine to three days has not fuelled the increase and did not impact the epidemic, Prof Lo said - a sign that additional travel restrictions may not be needed.

From tomorrow, residents and visitors will need to produce negative antigen rapid test results to enter more places including banquets, expanding a rule that currently applies to bars and other nightlife venues, he said.

The rise of the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants is driving new infections, accounting for more than 45 per cent of daily cases now - up from less than 2 per cent a month ago.

The number of infections may double every two weeks, Prof Lo said, adding that the total number of new cases could hit or pass 10,000 daily. Hong Kong reported 7,835 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, up from fewer than 5,000 a month ago, as well as seven more related deaths.

In Xianghe, in China's northern Hebei province, the authorities issued a stay-at-home order to its 384,000 residents starting from yesterday and suspended all non-essential business and public transport. People can go out only for urgent medical services or to take part in mass testing. The county is about 48km south-east of Beijing and residents often commute to the city for work.

It follows a snap lockdown on Tuesday in Zhuozhou, which borders Beijing to the south-west, after eight Covid-19 cases emerged.

BLOOMBERG