HK puts over 8,000 police on streets as it marks China's National Day

HONG KONG • Hong Kong is putting more police on its streets during this year's celebration of China's National Day than it did for the same holiday during historic unrest two years ago, evidence of the laser focus the authorities are placing on eliminating any sign of dissent in the financial hub.

The city's police force will deploy more than 8,000 officers today, including counter-terrorism experts, elite Special Tactical Squad "raptors" and plain-clothes officers, local media outlet HK01 and others reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

That will add up to more than the 6,000 on the streets during the holiday in 2019, when the sometimes violent protests shook the city.

Police will cordon off areas in the Wan Chai district where top officials will conduct an annual flag-raising ceremony and where Chief Executive Carrie Lam is expected to give a speech.

The large police presence comes as mainland officials repeatedly emphasise the importance of the former British colony's return to stability after the anti-government protests in 2019. Beijing responded to the unrest by imposing a national security law on Hong Kong in June last year that carries sentences as long as life in prison for secession, subversion, terrorism and colluding with foreign forces.

Officials have been vigilant for signs of dissent or terrorism after a lone-wolf assailant stabbed a police officer on July 1, an annual holiday to mark the day Hong Kong was transferred back to Chinese rule from Britain in 1997.

About 6,000 officers were also deployed for last year's National Day, celebrated every Oct 1.

Separately, access to an online museum dedicated to the victims of China's 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square appeared to be restricted in Hong Kong, with the website accusing the authorities of censorship.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, organisers of annual June 4 vigils, announced opening 8964museum.com in August. The website operated independently from the Alliance, it said.

Hong Kong users have not been able to access the website from the city since yesterday without using virtual private networks. Internet service provider PCCW declined comment.

"This is a disgraceful act to erase historical memory," the online museum said in a statement.

Hong Kong police said it could not comment on individual cases, but said national security legislation states that "police may require service providers to take actions to prohibit electronic messages posted on electronic platforms that are likely to endanger national security".

