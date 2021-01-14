HK polls: China signals action to block critics

BEIJING • Chinese state media urged action to keep Hong Kong elections from becoming a "tool for anti-China and troublemaking forces", raising the prospects for more measures to curb dissent in the Asian financial hub.

The People's Daily, the ruling Communist Party's official newspaper, said in a commentary that those found to be disloyal must not be allowed to seek office.

Action could come as soon as next week, with the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) - the body that imposed a national security law on Hong Kong last year - also announcing a surprise meeting starting on Jan 20.

"Hong Kong is an administrative region of China," the People's Daily said on Tuesday. "Those who love the country and love Hong Kong should rule Hong Kong; those who are anti-China and troublemakers are out. (This) is a principle and bottom line that Hong Kong elections must follow."

The commentary suggests that China's efforts to rein in an opposition that it blames for a wave of historic and sometimes violent protests in 2019 are far from over.

Besides imposing the national security law in June last year, the authorities have barred numerous candidates from office, arrested several former lawmakers and delayed elections planned for September. All opposition lawmakers resigned from the local Legislative Council (LegCo) in protest.

Earlier this month, the national security unit of the Hong Kong police arrested 55 people in connection with an unofficial primary last year to pick candidates for the delayed elections, an incident cited by the People's Daily as a reason for action.

China's moves have drawn international condemnation. Britain and the United States have accused Beijing of breaking its treaty obligations to preserve liberal institutions, such as legislative elections, in the former British colony.

China's leaders are considering an overhaul of the election committee that selects Hong Kong's chief executive, the South China Morning Post reported last month.

The authorities were planning to reduce the already-limited influence that democracy advocates wield on a panel controlled by pro-China loyalists, with candidates needing to be approved by Beijing, said the newspaper.

Hong Kong media outlets have also reported that China's legislature could move to disqualify some pro-democracy district councillors, many of whom took office after a landslide victory in 2019 following the landmark protests.

Opposition politicians had hoped to use that momentum to ride to a majority in the LegCo before elections were delayed for a full year due to coronavirus risks.

State media reports on the upcoming NPC meeting made no mention of Hong Kong. Still, the body has previously announced debate on issues related to the city at the last minute, such as when it took up and approved the national security law behind closed doors, with no local debate.

It ruled recently that Hong Kong's government could expel LegCo lawmakers deemed not patriotic enough, which prompted the mass resignation of the remaining opposition members.

There is also a chance the committee could use next week's meeting to clarify certain aspects of the national security law.

BLOOMBERG