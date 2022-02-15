HK 'overwhelmed' as daily cases jump by 20 times in fortnight

HONG KONG • The latest wave of Covid-19 infections has "overwhelmed" Hong Kong, the city's leader said yesterday as daily cases surged by 20 times over the past two weeks, leaving hospitals short of beds and struggling to cope.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam issued a grim update for residents already subjected to tight curbs on social gatherings as health authorities reported a record 2,071 infections yesterday, with 4,500 separate preliminary positive cases.

"The onslaught of the fifth wave of the epidemic has dealt a heavy blow to Hong Kong and overwhelmed the city's capacity of handling," Mrs Lam said, adding that patients were having to wait longer to access isolation facilities.

"The situation is highly undesirable and the government feels worried and sorry about it," she said.

As the caseload soared, Mrs Lam said her administration would coordinate with Chinese officials to tackle the "aggravating situation".

China has said it will help the city with testing, treatment and quarantine, and secure resources from antigen rapid test kits and protective gear to fresh vegetables.

With the healthcare system already overstretched, medical experts warn that the city could see 28,000 daily infections by the end of March, with the unvaccinated elderly a particular worry.

Hospital beds for Covid-19 patients are already at 90 per cent occupancy, while isolation facilities are near full capacity.

Hong Kong is prioritising children, the elderly and those in serious condition in hospitals, said Dr Larry Lee, chief manager at the city's Hospital Authority.

There are around 1,000 patients waiting to be hospitalised, the authorities said yesterday.

For all the alarm over the latest wave of the coronavirus, Hong Kong's total caseload since the pandemic first erupted is around 24,000 infections, including more than 200 deaths, lower than many other similar-sized major cities.

Mrs Lam also said the authorities would "spare no effort" in implementing the "dynamic zero" strategy in Hong Kong, which, like mainland China, seeks to curb infection outbreaks as soon as they occur, in contrast with many other economies that are now trying to live with Covid-19.

Residents are banned from public gatherings of more than two people while most venues, including churches and gyms, are shut. Dining in restaurants is banned from 6pm, and most people are working from home.

The government yesterday said all schools will suspend face-to-face classes until March 6.

Strict flight restrictions have turned Hong Kong into one of the world's most isolated major cities with its borders effectively sealed for around two years.

