HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s national security trial enters new phase as lawyers gear up for defence

HONG KONG – Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai’s national security trial entered a new phase on May 13, with the defence set to take centre stage after the prosecution’s key witnesses finished testifying the previous week.

The trial, which began on Dec 18, 2023, was at first expected to be wrapped up by mid-May but is now likely to extend into June.

Until now, the trial has mostly heard the testimonies and cross-examinations of the prosecution’s six witnesses.

As Lai’s lawyers prepare to mount their defence, they have made known their plans to have at least five police officers testify, as well as to play in court 35 hours of an interview show hosted by Lai.

On May 13, Lai’s legal team applied to call the prosecution’s first witness, former Apple Daily publisher Cheung Kim Hung, back to the stand on the grounds that meeting records he mentioned in his testimony were not made known to the defence until his cross-examination in January.

The application was adjourned until May 14.

Diplomats and civil society groups are closely watching the developments in the landmark trial of Lai, a prominent pro-democracy advocate and long-time critic of China’s Communist Party.

Lai, 76, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, is the highest-profile figure to face prosecution so far under a Beijing-imposed national security law.

More than 150 people have been charged under the law since it came into effect in June 2020 and more than 70 have been convicted to date.

Western powers see the law as evidence of Beijing’s growing reach into Hong Kong’s political and legal systems despite it having promised the city substantial autonomy under the “one country, two systems” framework.

These countries regard Lai’s trial as a key test of the city’s judicial independence.

The United States’ Consul General in Hong Kong, Mr Gregory May, during a US think tank’s online seminar on May 9 called on the city’s officials to release Lai and other political detainees, drawing condemnation from China’s foreign ministry office in Hong Kong.

A Hong Kong appeal court in late April upheld a move to block Lai from challenging a decision to ban a British lawyer from participating in the trial.