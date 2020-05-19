HK legislators scuffle over leadership of key body

HONG KONG • Scuffles broke out yesterday between pro-democracy and pro-government legislators in Hong Kong over the leadership of a key committee which could pave the way for a debate on a controversial China national anthem Bill.

In chaotic scenes, pro-democracy legislators charged at security guards surrounding pro-establishment lawmaker, Dr Chan Kin-Por, who had taken the chairman's seat in the meeting against procedural objections by the opposition.

Guards hauled several legislators out of the chamber, some kicking and shouting. Some tried leaping over the guards from benchtops to take back the chairman's seat. The Democrats chanted "foul play" and held a placard reading "CCP (China Communist Party) tramples HK legislature."

"It's an illegal meeting. I hope you can leave immediately," opposition lawmaker Ted Hui shouted at Dr Chan.

Beijing has accused the former British colony's pro-democracy lawmakers of "malicious" filibustering to prevent some proposed bills from going to a final vote, effectively paralysing the legislature.

It was the second time in 10 days that legislators pushed and shoved each other over the procedures of electing a chairman.

Last May, scuffles broke out over a proposed extradition law.

Even as the protests continued, Dr Chan called a vote for a chairman of the committee that was won by pro-Beijing lawmaker Starry Lee.

"They can take away the rules of procedures today but I am sure the Hong Kong people won't forget today," said Democratic lawmaker Dennis Kwok.

The house committee's role is to scrutinise Bills before a second reading in the legislative council, and has built up a backlog after failing to elect a chairman since late last year.

REUTERS