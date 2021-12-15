HK leader receives threatening letter with razor blade

HONG KONG • Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam received a letter that contained a blade, the government said, a sign of the tensions that linger in the city after Beijing imposed a national security law.

The "intimidating" letter was discovered during a routine check of Mrs Lam's mail, according to a statement late on Monday from a government spokesman, which did not provide further details. The South China Morning Post reported that it was a razor blade.

The city "will not tolerate such illegal acts as violence and intimidation", the spokesman said, and officials "will take the case seriously and spare no effort in bringing the culprit to justice to safeguard the safety of public officers and public peace".

Fears of violence in Hong Kong have lingered since July 1, when a man stabbed a police officer on a busy shopping street on the anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese control. The assailant died after stabbing himself in the chest, and the officer survived.

Mrs Lam has been spearheading a national security crackdown in the Asian financial centre. She has said the security law imposed last year eliminated "the pervasive violence and social unrest that created anxiety" in Hong Kong, referring to large protests a year earlier.

In July, police arrested a group of people said to be planning bomb attacks. Several of them have been charged under the security law with "conspiracy to commit terrorist activities".

BLOOMBERG