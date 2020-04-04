HK govt raps public broadcaster for asking WHO about Taiwan

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's government said public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) had breached its charter by asking the World Health Organisation (WHO) about Taiwan's membership, while democracy advocates have criticised the government's move as a new effort to muzzle the press.

The Commerce and Economic Development Bureau (CEDB) said on Thursday that RTHK's interview with WHO official Bruce Aylward violated the principle that Taiwan belongs to "one China".

"The Secretary holds the view that the presentation in that episode of the aforesaid programme has breached the 'one China' principle and the purposes and mission of RTHK as a public-service broadcaster as specified in the charter," the bureau said, referring to Commerce Secretary Edward Yau.

"It is common knowledge that the WHO membership is based on sovereign states. RTHK, as a government department and a public-service broadcaster, should have proper understanding of the above without any deviation."

An RTHK spokesman said the station had reviewed the programme and found no violation of its charter, adding that Taiwan was referred to as "a place" in the episode and no stance was taken.

The ruling Communist Party holds that Taiwan is part of China and has sought to limit Taipei's participation in international organisations.

In the video, Dr Aylward, who helped lead a WHO mission to the first coronavirus outbreak epicentre of Wuhan, was asked if the organisation would consider giving Taiwan membership.

The WHO ended Taipei's observer status at the annual World Health Assembly after Taiwan elected President Tsai Ing-wen, who hails from a pro-independence party, in 2016.

Dr Aylward said that he could not hear properly, and asked the presenter to skip to the next question. The call was then disconnected.

When the presenter resumed the call and asked again, Dr Aylward replied that all areas of China had done well, wishing Hong Kong's efforts luck.

Hong Kong enjoys freedom of the press and other rights guaranteed for 50 years after the former British colony's return to Chinese rule in 1997.

The city's authorities have increasingly sought to apply Beijing's national security standards against local critics, a concern that underpinned months of often-violent, anti-government protests last year.

RTHK, which is government funded, has come under scrutiny for its critical coverage and commentary about leader Carrie Lam's administration.

The latest CEDB statement prompted criticism from pro-democracy advocates, such as opposition lawmaker Claudia Mo, who called it "political censorship".

BLOOMBERG