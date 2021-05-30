For Subscribers
Letter From Beijing
Hit serials battle against 'nei juan'
They show how parents can avoid the rat race to get their children into brand-name schools by letting them follow their interests
BEIJING - A year before her son was due to start primary school, Ms Pan Lin moved west into the city so that her only child could attend a top institution in Beijing.
The school in Haidian district will offer him better prospects in life, said Ms Pan, who works in technology. "I have only this one son, and I want to make sure that he has options in the future," she added.