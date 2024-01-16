Hit Chinese TV series rekindles sidelined Shanghainese dialect

SHANGHAI - A hit Chinese television series set in gritty but glamorous 1990s Shanghai has sparked a wave of nostalgia for the megacity’s boom years, and reignited interest in its declining dialect.

The highly anticipated “Blossoms Shanghai” is famed Hong Kong film auteur Wong Kar-wai’s small screen debut, chronicling its protagonist’s rise from nobody to business tycoon during China’s economic opening up.

Its cast includes Chinese superstars Hu Ge and Ma Yili, but it is the Shanghainese vernacular spoken by their characters that has stolen the spotlight.

It is a rare starring role for the language, once a valued marker distinguishing locals from outsiders in China’s financial hub.

Though it is still spoken by around 14 million people, it has faded from everyday and business use after decades of government efforts to limit local dialects and promote Mandarin.

“Watching (the series) gave me such a sense of familiarity, and I felt very happy that us Shanghainese now had another TV show of our own,” 22-year-old local Xie Niyun told AFP as she photographed a “Blossoms” display outside Shanghai’s Peace Hotel.

Mandarin is the country’s official language, but its 1.4 billion citizens also speak dozens of mutually unintelligible regional tongues.

Beijing officially labels them dialects, though linguists argue many can be considered stand-alone languages.

The release of “Blossoms” in December caused a stir because it can be viewed in both Mandarin and Shanghainese formats, a rare thing for a major TV production.

Social media users have posted tutorials on common Shanghainese phrases and discussed the accuracy of the show’s vocabulary.

The buzz is reminiscent of that generated by 2021‘s romantic comedy “B for Busy”, which also used mainly Shanghainese dialogue.

The star power of director Wong and his leads, however, has turbocharged the excitement around “Blossoms”.

Fans have flocked to its shooting locations in central Shanghai, including the nearly 100-year-old Peace Hotel and the Art-Deco-style Cathay Theatre.