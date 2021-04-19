High-level Boao forum kicks off with focus on global cooperation

China kicked off the 20th edition of its high-level Boao Forum for Asia on the southern island of Hainan yesterday with a focus on international cooperation amid a global pandemic that has prevented many from travelling to the seaside town.

After the virus forced a hiatus last year, this year's event is a far more muted affair with strict virus control measures, and most foreign delegates taking part virtually.

Participants had to take two nucleic acid tests before being allowed to attend, and social distancing was in place for dining and seating arrangements.

About 2,600 delegates are still expected to attend in person, organisers said, calling it the largest in-person international conference this year.

The annual meeting in Boao brings together top Chinese and international leaders, policymakers, company executives and academics to discuss economic and policy issues.

A Chinese leader not identified yet by the organisers will deliver a keynote address tomorrow. Singapore President Halimah Yacob will speak virtually at the same session.

Other key speakers include Chinese central bank governor Yi Gang, Finance Minister Liu Kun, International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva and World Trade Organisation director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

Speakers from Singapore include former foreign minister George Yeo, former deputy prime minister Wong Kan Seng, Central Provident Fund chief executive Augustin Lee and Professor Kishore Mahbubani, distinguished fellow at the Asia Research Institute.

In a report on sustainable development, a key theme this year, the forum urged governments to continue supporting multilateralism, noting that Asia would be a key driver of global economic recovery.

The Covid-19 pandemic has only further widened developmental gaps in areas like healthcare, infrastructure, environmental protection and climate change, and digital inequality, the report said.

"International society needs to hold firm in multilateralism, make concerted efforts to address the negative impacts brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, narrow the four development deficits and tackle the 'global governance deficit'," it stated, calling on countries to prioritise vaccinations and mutually recognised exchange of health data.

It said 60 per cent of businesses surveyed are optimistic about recovery in Asia.

"Asian countries must further strengthen their cooperation with other developing countries in experience sharing and capacity building," it added.

Organisers also announced a new Global Development and Security Forum, to be held in Changsha, Hunan, later this year, focusing on non-traditional threats like climate change and food security.