News analysis

High inflation, stagnant wages could impact Taiwan’s Jan 13 elections

Yip Wai Yee
Taiwan Correspondent
High inflation and wages that have largely stagnated could pose a major stumbling block for the ruling DPP in the upcoming elections, say analysts. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
28 sec ago
Published
9 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

TAIPEI – Bubble tea used to be a weekly indulgence for Taiwanese digital marketing specialist Wang Chia-chen.

But about four months ago, she decided to limit the treat to just one cup a month – and it had nothing to do with health concerns. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top